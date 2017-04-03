Torchy's Tacos files claim over damn good tacos
The Austin, Texas-based franchise Torchy's Tacos says that a Fort Collins restaurant called Dam Good Tacos infringed on its trademarked catchphrase. Torchy's registered its "Damn Good Tacos" tagline with the U.S Patent and Trademark office in 2008, about two years after the Colorado operation launched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|34 min
|Mary Ann
|23
|To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks l...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|3 hr
|Haaaa
|3
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|3 hr
|Markey fife
|24
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|7 hr
|nanoanomaly
|99
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|7 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|9 hr
|Trump your President
|31
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC