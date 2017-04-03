Torchy's Tacos files claim over damn ...

Torchy's Tacos files claim over damn good tacos

The Austin, Texas-based franchise Torchy's Tacos says that a Fort Collins restaurant called Dam Good Tacos infringed on its trademarked catchphrase. Torchy's registered its "Damn Good Tacos" tagline with the U.S Patent and Trademark office in 2008, about two years after the Colorado operation launched.

