Tipster to receive $10,000 reward in arrest The man who said he...

The man who said he helped police capture Tad Cummins, the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a teenaged girl, will receive a $10,000 reward, according to the lawyer for her family. Cummins, 50, was arrested and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, was found last Thursday after Barry told authorities the two were staying in a remote cabin near Cecilville, California, near the Oregon border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.