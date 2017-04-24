The Latest: Texas inmate in murder pl...

The Latest: Texas inmate in murder plot loses appeal

Read more: The Progress

A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a 60-year-old Texas inmate condemned for helping a former suburban Houston police officer murder his wife more than 22 years ago. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday refused arguments from lawyers for Joseph Andrew Prystash that raised questions about jury selection and juror instructions and the propriety of evidence.

