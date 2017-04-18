The Latest: Teacher faces federal charge in student case
The Latest on a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago and has been found safe in California : Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith announced the charge for Tad Cummins at a news conference on Thursday, just hours after authorities say the girl was found safe in a very remote area in northern California. Authorities say they received a tip late Wednesday night that the pair may be in the area of Cecilville, California.
