The Latest: Plaintiff: Time to stop punishing LGBT people
The Latest on a federal appeals court in Chicago ruling the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination : An Indiana teacher who's the plaintiff in the case in which a federal appeals court in Chicago ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination says she filed her lawsuit because she felt she was being "bullied." The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in a case brought by Kimberly Hively of South Bend.
