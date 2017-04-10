The Latest: Judge sets dates for ex-sheriff's contempt trial
The Latest on former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal contempt-of-court case : A federal judge has set new dates for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge. In an order Thursday evening, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton says the bench trial will be held June 26-30 and July 5-7.
