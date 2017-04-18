The Latest: Fresno suspect faces 4 murder charges
An official says a man suspected of killing a motel security guard and three people he targeted for being white is being charged with four counts of murder. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Kori Ali Muhammad will also face at least two additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Shies Away From Obamacare Repeal (Aug '14)
|12 min
|Harrassment Hastert
|10
|Court Transcripts: Bill O'Reilly Abused His Wif... (May '15)
|21 min
|Sexual Harrassment
|2
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|2 hr
|hardhead
|6
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|4 hr
|Ronald
|69
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|6 hr
|Wow
|30
|California chief justice: Courts are not the pl...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City...
|7 hr
|Itchy crotch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC