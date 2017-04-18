The Latest: Fresno suspect faces 4 mu...

The Latest: Fresno suspect faces 4 murder charges

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

An official says a man suspected of killing a motel security guard and three people he targeted for being white is being charged with four counts of murder. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Kori Ali Muhammad will also face at least two additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Shies Away From Obamacare Repeal (Aug '14) 12 min Harrassment Hastert 10
News Court Transcripts: Bill O'Reilly Abused His Wif... (May '15) 21 min Sexual Harrassment 2
News The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit... 2 hr hardhead 6
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 4 hr Ronald 69
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 6 hr Wow 30
News California chief justice: Courts are not the pl... 6 hr Wildchild 1
News Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City... 7 hr Itchy crotch 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC