The Latest: Daily News, ProPublica win public service prize
The New York Daily News and ProPublica have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for a series on how officials are using a nuisance abatement law to evict people from their homes, even if they haven't committed a crime. The reporting came from the review of 516 residential nuisance abatement actions from Jan. 1, 2013, through June 30, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|6 min
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|45
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|52 min
|Mikey
|11
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|22
|To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks l...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|21
|Sanders talks coal, health care at Welch town hall
|2 hr
|Earl
|5
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Charges dropped against man accused of anti-gay...
|5 hr
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC