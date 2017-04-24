The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago target Trump Tower
There are 4 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago target Trump Tower.
Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in pro... . Demonstrators march on the State Street during "100 Days of Failure" protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2016, in Chicago.
#1 10 hrs ago
I'm fairly sure that this protest won't create jobs....
Since: Dec 09
12,638
Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Why don't these people stop already.
Since: Dec 09
12,638
Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
As for obs, I bet ost of these people are paid protestors.
#4 13 min ago
Lol!
Ou ose a lot of ets, obviously.
