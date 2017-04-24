Texas sues after shipment of executio...

Texas sues after shipment of execution drug blocked

The gurney in Huntsville, Texas, where Texas' condemned are strapped down to receive a lethal dose of drugs is shown in 2008. HOUSTON - Texas prison officials asked a federal judge Wednesday to rescind a U.S. Food and Drug Administration order that blocks the corrections agency from receiving a foreign shipment of a drug that the state wants to use for executions.

