Texas father, son indicted in alleged $16M insurance scam

12 hrs ago

Prosecutors say a Texas father and son have been charged in an alleged $16 million hearing aids insurance scam using American Airlines workers. A federal grand jury in Dallas indicted 66-year-old Terry Lynn Anderson and 36-year-old Rocky Freeland Anderson.

Chicago, IL

