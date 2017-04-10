Texas attorney general's criminal trial moved to Houston
A judge has moved the criminal trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to Houston after uprooting the case from the Republican's hometown. State District Judge George Gallagher made the decision Tuesday after special prosecutors argued they couldn't get a fair trial in the conservative Dallas suburb of McKinney, where Paxton lives.
