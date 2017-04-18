Tennessee girl safe, teacher arrested at California commune
A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago was found safe at a commune in California and the teacher was arrested, authorities said Thursday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old Tad Cummins surrendered without incident in Cecilville, which is in northern California.
Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
