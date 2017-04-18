Tennessee girl safe, teacher arrested...

Tennessee girl safe, teacher arrested at California commune

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago was found safe at a commune in California and the teacher was arrested, authorities said Thursday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old Tad Cummins surrendered without incident in Cecilville, which is in northern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 30 min Cordwainer Trout 1
News California attorney general requests documents ... 4 hr Retribution 80
News JonBenet Investigators Say They'll Name Suspect... (Sep '16) 6 hr Yeti 66
News Report: ICE deportations hindered by internal d... 7 hr ICE MAN 3
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 7 hr Big head 34
News Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not... 8 hr spud 13
News Complaint is filed against Pa. State Trooper (Jan '10) 9 hr Against Bad Troopers 166
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC