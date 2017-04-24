Tamir Rice lawyer releases videos ahe...

Tamir Rice lawyer releases videos ahead of officer hearings

An attorney for the family of Tamir Rice said Tuesday he provided videotaped interviews of the two white officers involved in the fatal shooting of the 12-year-old black boy to news organizations to show inconsistencies in the officers' statements as the city ponders whether to discipline or even fire them. It's unclear when Cleveland detectives interviewed Timothy Loehmann, who shot Tamir, or Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser that skidded to a stop near the boy at a recreation center in November 2014 as he held a pellet gun.

