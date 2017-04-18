Suspect stands trial in 2010 killing of off-duty Chicago cop
The trial is underway of a man accused in the 2010 death an off-duty Chicago police officer. During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors said the now 25-year-old Williams lured Blake to a quiet neighborhood on Chicago's southwest side and killed him.
