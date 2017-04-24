Suspect charged with 3 counts of murder in Fresno rampage
The black suspect in a racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of white men he targeted randomly on the street, prosecutors said. The charges come just over a week after Kori Ali Muhammad was charged with killing a white motel security guard days before the rampage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|23 min
|Guest
|20
|Trump team rolls out massive tax cut package
|27 min
|Ronald
|5
|When issue is immigration, GOPa s position on s...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra...
|12 hr
|Red Crosse
|38
|Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|expatriate
|122
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|13 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Sen. Kamala Harris's claim that an - undocument...
|15 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC