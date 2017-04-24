Suspect charged with 3 counts of murd...

Suspect charged with 3 counts of murder in Fresno rampage

Read more: KFBB

The black suspect in a racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of white men he targeted randomly on the street, prosecutors said. The charges come just over a week after Kori Ali Muhammad was charged with killing a white motel security guard days before the rampage.

Chicago, IL

