States combat rising number of laser strikes on aircraft
Michigan is poised to join a growing list of states that are making it a crime to attack aircraft with lasers, which endanger pilots and passengers. Legislation approved Tuesday by the state Senate would make it a five-year felony to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft, similar to a stiff federal law.
