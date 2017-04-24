States combat rising number of laser ...

States combat rising number of laser strikes on aircraft

Michigan is poised to join a growing list of states that are making it a crime to attack aircraft with lasers, which endanger pilots and passengers. Legislation approved Tuesday by the state Senate would make it a five-year felony to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft, similar to a stiff federal law.

