South AL children found locked in waste container, covered in ants

Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area. According to Dothan police, Lorenzo McCullough, 25, is charged with two counts of torture and willful abuse of a child under 18, attempting to elude law enforcement officers and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

