South AL children found locked in waste container, covered in ants
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area. According to Dothan police, Lorenzo McCullough, 25, is charged with two counts of torture and willful abuse of a child under 18, attempting to elude law enforcement officers and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|13 min
|swampmudd
|86
|Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra...
|2 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|27
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|5 hr
|Bad Boy
|13
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|6 hr
|tina anne
|87
|Callaway teen accused of rape (May '09)
|6 hr
|Wilbur
|17
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
