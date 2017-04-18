Some sex assault complainants turning...

Some sex assault complainants turning to human rights tribunal to seek change

15 hrs ago

The challenges of criminally prosecuting sexual assault cases have some complainants turning to human rights tribunals in an effort to bring about systemic change and seek restitution. The latest case involves a complaint by a woman against the University of Toronto that was filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario earlier this month.

