School authority upheld by judges in ruling over family's term-time holiday

16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Parents could face a fine or prosecution if they take their children out of school for even half a day without permission following a landmark ruling by the UK's highest court. Five Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled against father Jon Platt who took his daughter to Disney World during school term-time in a decision which will have a major impact on schools and parents across the country.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,570

