School authority upheld by judges in ruling over family's term-time holiday
Parents could face a fine or prosecution if they take their children out of school for even half a day without permission following a landmark ruling by the UK's highest court. Five Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled against father Jon Platt who took his daughter to Disney World during school term-time in a decision which will have a major impact on schools and parents across the country.
