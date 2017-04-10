Report: Prosecutor jailed crime victims to enforce testimony
" New Orleans prosecutors jailed at least six crime victims to make them testify last year, including a rape victim who was held for eight days, according to a new report. Judges approved at least nine other material witness warrants for victims, but those people couldn't be found, Court Watch NOLA, which advocates for change in New Orleans' judicial system, said in its annual report.
