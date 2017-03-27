Repeal in doubt, what Trump alone can...

Repeal in doubt, what Trump alone can do on 'Obamacare'

With prospects in doubt for repealing "Obamacare," some Republicans say the Trump administration can rewrite regulations and take other actions to undo much of the health care law on its own. Some of those moves could disrupt life for millions of people, many in states that the new president carried.

