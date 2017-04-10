Records: Drugmakers tussle over Ohio opioid bill's price tag
In this Sept. 17, 2015, file photo, Ohio state Rep. Nickie Antonio, left, D-Lakewood, Ohio, demonstrates tamper resistant pain pills by unsuccessfully trying to pulverize them with a hammer, as state Rep. Robert Sprague, R-Findlay, Ohio, awaits his turn during a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|12
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|2 hr
|Yeti
|8
|Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12)
|3 hr
|leemmakeup
|7
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|4 hr
|Reading
|62
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|6 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|73
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|6 hr
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|Guest
|33
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC