Prosecutor Challenges Florida Governor's Right to Take Cases
A Florida prosecutor is firing a double-barreled response to Gov. Rick Scott's efforts to take almost two-dozen criminal cases away from her after she said her office would no longer seek the death penalty. State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Orlando filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court, and was filing another with Florida's highest court later that day.
