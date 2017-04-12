Prosecutor: a Manchester by the Seaa inspired duo to kill son

A couple decided to kill their disabled adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the Oscar-winning movie "Manchester by the Sea," according to the New York prosecutor handling the case. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said during a bail hearing for Ernest and Heather Franklin last week that Jeffrey Franklin, 16, was killed within two hours of the couple watching the film on Feb. 28, two days after the movie won Academy Awards for best actor and best original screenplay.

