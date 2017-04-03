Poll: Most Young People Say Governmen...

Poll: Most Young People Say Government Should Pay for Health Care

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Most young Americans want any health care overhaul under President Donald Trump to look a lot like the Affordable Care Act signed into law by his predecessor, President Barack Obama. But there's one big exception: A majority of young Americans dislike "Obamacare's" requirement that all Americans buy insurance or pay a fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16) 5 min Barack Book Barbeque 73
News State wants to unseal evidence in murder case; ... (May '14) 44 min John 135
News The Latest: Lawyer: LGBT work bias ruling is 'g... 2 hr Aspirin Between M... 1
News Federal authorities arrest 153 illegal immigran... 5 hr tomin cali 1
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 5 hr Aspirin Between M... 29
News White House officials offer change to health ca... 6 hr Mothra 8
News Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias 8 hr Rainbow Kid News 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC