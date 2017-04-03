Police: Kidnapped California girl jumps from car after rape
A 13-year-old girl jumped from a moving car Saturday to escape a man suspected of kidnapping and raping her and cutting his name into her skin, California officials said. Police arrested Timothy Marble, 50, on charges of kidnapping, sexually abusing a minor and child abuse, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported .
