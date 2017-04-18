Parole Board reschedules hearing for ...

Parole Board reschedules hearing for murderer due to mailing error

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

UPDATE: The Parole Board released a statement Friday afternoon confirming the case will be reheard and parole will be rescinded based on a mailing error. "The Parole Board announced its decision this afternoon to rescind the parole of Samuel Galbraith previously granted in November," Parole Board Chair Sheryl Ranatza said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... 38 min Rob 4
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 1 hr Yeti 13
News Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra... 5 hr Red Crosse 3
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 5 hr Red Crosse 13
News Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08) 6 hr Spookydooky 116
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... 6 hr Christardy 5
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 7 hr Bad Boy 6
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,485,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC