Oklahoma 'witch' gets life terms for ...

Oklahoma 'witch' gets life terms for terrorizing grandchild

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Geneva Robinson arrives for her child abuse sentencing before Oklahoma County District Judge Michele McElwee at Oklahoma County District Court in Oklahoma City, Okla. Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 37 min kuda 24
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 6 hr Joni Schuyler 5
News California attorney general requests documents ... 6 hr Chilli J 72
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 10 hr Blue America 10
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... 16 hr CZars_R_US 2
News ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance 17 hr Ian 1
News New drug ordinance draws concerns 18 hr Ian 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC