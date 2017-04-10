Oklahoma judge arrested, he and wife ...

Oklahoma judge arrested, he and wife deny abuse allegation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

An Oklahoma municipal court judge arrested for domestic abuse of his wife denies the allegation, and his wife also says she was never struck by the man. Police say Muskogee Judge C. Bart Fite was arrested Friday after his wife - Margie Fite - complained to police following an argument with her husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) 6 hr C Kersey 3
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 7 hr Yeti 34
News Assault charges piling up 7 hr Cops Luv Kids 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 10 hr huntcoyotes 12
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 12 hr Yeti 8
News Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12) 13 hr leemmakeup 7
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 13 hr Reading 62
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC