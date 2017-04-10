Oklahoma judge arrested, he and wife deny abuse allegation
An Oklahoma municipal court judge arrested for domestic abuse of his wife denies the allegation, and his wife also says she was never struck by the man. Police say Muskogee Judge C. Bart Fite was arrested Friday after his wife - Margie Fite - complained to police following an argument with her husband.
