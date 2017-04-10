No word on psychiatric home; patients...

No word on psychiatric home; patients on 'pins and needles'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting, in Yarmouth, Maine. It's been three months since LePage announced his administration would take the unprecedented step of building a new state facility without legislative approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12) 1 hr leemmakeup 7
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 1 hr Reading 62
News California attorney general requests documents ... 3 hr Rick Perry s Closet 73
News Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she... 4 hr Kelly Clarkson Fan 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 10 hr PayupSucka 11
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 20 hr Guest 33
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... Sat robert 7
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC