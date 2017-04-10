No signs of a crime in death of NY judge found by river
There are no signs that a crime was committed in the death of the first black woman appointed to New York state's highest court whose body was found on the bank of the Hudson River, police said Thursday. The New York City police harbor unit retrieved her body from the Hudson on Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing.
