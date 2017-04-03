No charges against Oklahoma man who killed 3 intruders
An Oklahoma prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a 23-year-old man who fatally shot three intruders in his home, but that the woman who drove them there is being charged with first-degree murder. Wagoner County Assistant District Attorney Jack Thorp said Monday that Zach Peters "acted justifiably" March 27 when he shot Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff at his home just outside the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.
