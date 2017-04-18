New York's mayor blasts Sessions' 'so...

New York's mayor blasts Sessions' 'soft on crime' statement

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

File- This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio testifying during a joint legislative budget hearing on local government in Albany, N.Y. New York City's mayor and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are battling over a Department of Justice statement accusing the city of being "soft on crime." less File- This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio testifying during a joint legislative budget hearing on local government in Albany, N.Y. New York City's mayor and U.S. Attorney ... more In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about crime to local, state and federal law enforcement officials in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra... 2 hr Red Crosse 3
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 2 hr Red Crosse 13
News Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08) 3 hr Spookydooky 116
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... 3 hr Christardy 5
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 4 hr Bad Boy 6
News 3 in Hardin Co. face prescription drug charges (Mar '10) 4 hr Crapley McFartington 37
News Nurse anesthetists aren't the same as anesthesi... (Sep '10) 6 hr Tammara 142
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,482,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC