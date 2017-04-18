New York's mayor blasts Sessions' 'soft on crime' statement

File- This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio testifying during a joint legislative budget hearing on local government in Albany, N.Y. New York City's mayor and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are battling over a Department of Justice statement accusing the city of being "soft on crime." less File- This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio testifying during a joint legislative budget hearing on local government in Albany, N.Y. New York City's mayor and U.S. Attorney ... more In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about crime to local, state and federal law enforcement officials in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.