New York police set to deploy 1,200 bodycams around the city
The New York Police Department is set to deploy the first body cameras to officers after resolving some of the thorniest issues on when to switch on the camera, how long to keep the tape and when to tell the public they're being recorded. About 1,200 officers who work the evening shifts around the city will get the cameras starting at the end of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|22 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|1 hr
|Jones
|4
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
|rainbow flag
|6 hr
|Spookey
|48
|Randolph County Man Sentenced on Child Abuse Ch... (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Dennis
|3
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|8 hr
|Ice Man
|88
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC