New York police set to deploy 1,200 bodycams around the city

The New York Police Department is set to deploy the first body cameras to officers after resolving some of the thorniest issues on when to switch on the camera, how long to keep the tape and when to tell the public they're being recorded. About 1,200 officers who work the evening shifts around the city will get the cameras starting at the end of the month.

Chicago, IL

