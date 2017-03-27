New arrest warrant issued for teenage...

New arrest warrant issued for teenage boy in Facebook Live rape case

US authorities have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March. An arrest warrant has been issued for a second teenage boy in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old US girl that was streamed live on Facebook, and further arrests are expected, police said on Sunday.

