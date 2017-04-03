Nebraska court slams policy that bann...

Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay foster parents

There are 11 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 14 hrs ago, titled Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay foster parents. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

The Nebraska Supreme Court says a former state policy banning same-sex couples from serving as foster parents or adopting wards of the state was akin to hanging a "Whites Only" sign on a hiring-office door. The decision came in a lawsuit filed by three same-sex couples in 2013.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Yesterday
But wouldn't Nebraska like to be able to have "whites only" policies? If the court was trying to admonish Nebraska then it should have implied Nebraska's marksmanship or wife beating or ability to hold liquor is lacking.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,743

Location hidden
#2 Yesterday
Ex Senator Stillbornum wrote:
But wouldn't Nebraska like to be able to have "whites only" policies? If the court was trying to admonish Nebraska then it should have implied Nebraska's marksmanship or wife beating or ability to hold liquor is lacking.
There comes a time when maybe posting about something you know nothing about would serve you well. But now the unregistered trolling will begin, and here we go.....

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#3 22 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
There comes a time when maybe posting about something you know nothing about would serve you well. But now the unregistered trolling will begin, and here we go.....
I am very proud of you for being registered Jade.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,743

Location hidden
#4 19 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
I am very proud of you for being registered Jade.
Get over it, troll. You/me only in your dreams.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 16 hrs ago
The Nebraska Supreme Court makes no sense. Most gay couples are white, it's simple arithmetic.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#6 13 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
The Nebraska Supreme Court makes no sense. Most gay couples are white, it's simple arithmetic.
You don't like white people?

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#7 11 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Get over it, troll. You/me only in your dreams.
That's right silly goose. Because I am straight and you are mean and ugly.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,743

Location hidden
#8 11 hrs ago
I long for the days when I could post, and a drunken, unregistered troll wouldn't follow me around posting his tired, lame, stalker tirades. Oh crap...did I just post "unregistered"? Here we go, post after post about the horrid, injustice of Topix soon to follow. In the meantime, I'm not "locked" in front of my computer. Have a great, troll free day everyone!!!

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#9 11 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
I long for the days when I could post, and a drunken, unregistered troll wouldn't follow me around posting his tired, lame, stalker tirades. Oh crap...did I just post "unregistered"? Here we go, post after post about the horrid, injustice of Topix soon to follow. In the meantime, I'm not "locked" in front of my computer. Have a great, troll free day everyone!!!
Your dishonorable actions have consequences. You shouldn't have used Poof1 and Godschmuck to get me banned for no reason except that you could.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#10 11 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
I long for the days when I could post, and a drunken, unregistered troll wouldn't follow me around posting his tired, lame, stalker tirades. Oh crap...did I just post "unregistered"? Here we go, post after post about the horrid, injustice of Topix soon to follow. In the meantime, I'm not "locked" in front of my computer. Have a great, troll free day everyone!!!
If we want to have a troll free day you'll need to leave, troll.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#11 16 min ago
Sorry I crashed your Nebraska thread Jade.

Still mad? Text me.
