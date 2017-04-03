More than 8,000 Mass. Uber, Lyft drivers fail background checks
More than 8,000 current and recent Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts have been banned from driving in the state under new, stricter background check regulations. In November, the ride-sharing companies agreed to let the state run its own background checks as part of a deal that would let Lyft and Uber drivers service Logan Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|24 min
|davy
|79
|rainbow flag
|51 min
|Dilly Bobbin
|47
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|1 hr
|yidfellas
|1
|White House officials offer change to health ca...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|19
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|5 hr
|Details at Eleven
|17
|Judicial Watch Obtains Copies of 204 ICE Illega...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Veteran Ogdensburg police lieutenant charged wi... (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|scared
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC