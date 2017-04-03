More than 8,000 Mass. Uber, Lyft driv...

More than 8,000 Mass. Uber, Lyft drivers fail background checks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

More than 8,000 current and recent Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts have been banned from driving in the state under new, stricter background check regulations. In November, the ride-sharing companies agreed to let the state run its own background checks as part of a deal that would let Lyft and Uber drivers service Logan Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 24 min davy 79
News rainbow flag 51 min Dilly Bobbin 47
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme 1 hr yidfellas 1
News White House officials offer change to health ca... 1 hr Retribution 19
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... 5 hr Details at Eleven 17
News Judicial Watch Obtains Copies of 204 ICE Illega... 6 hr Wildchild 1
News Veteran Ogdensburg police lieutenant charged wi... (Jul '16) 9 hr scared 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC