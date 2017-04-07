Michigan woman accused of choking tee...

Michigan woman accused of choking teen for blocking view at Disney

8 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Authorities in Florida say a woman is accused of child abuse after choking a teenager who refused to sit down during a fireworks display at Disney's Magic Kingdom. An Orange County Sheriff's arrest report says 41-year-old Tabbatha Kay Mature of New Baltimore, Michigan, was sitting with her family Wednesday night, waiting for the nightly fireworks display.

