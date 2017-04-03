Michigan boy, 11, hangs himself after...

Michigan boy, 11, hangs himself after social media prank

9 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Tysen Benz was at home when he saw social media posts indicating that his 13-year-old girlfriend had committed suicide. The posts were a prank, but the 11-year-old boy apparently believed them.

