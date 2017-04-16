Man who threatened Jews on metal musi...

Man who threatened Jews on metal music site faces sentencing

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A Connecticut man who posted threats against Jews and synagogues on a metal music internet forum plans to argue at his sentencing that he has served enough time in prison. Kendall Sullivan is scheduled to go before a U.S. District judge in Bridgeport on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families of the slain gather to honor loved one... 10 min Kortiz1989 1
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 1 hr Ronald 64
News Music promoter files complaints against Columbu... 2 hr General Zod 5
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 4 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 100
News Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10) 5 hr moneyman158 31
News Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not... 7 hr Maxine Waters 11
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) 20 hr C Kersey 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC