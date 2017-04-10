Man sues police, prosecutors in 1957 cold case
Jack Daniel McCullough filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit Friday in federal court in Rockford, Illinois, accusing police and prosecutors of engaging in "pervasive misconduct" to frame him for an infamous cold case murder. He alleges they fabricated evidence, manipulated witnesses and conspired to win his conviction at any cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Guest
|33
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|4 hr
|robert
|7
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|4 hr
|kuda
|62
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|20 hr
|Chilli J
|72
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Fri
|Blue America
|10
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Fri
|CZars_R_US
|2
|ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance
|Fri
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC