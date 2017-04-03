Man in beating death that touched off scandal is arrested
A former high school basketball star who previously received probation in North Texas for the beating death of another player now has been charged with sexual assault. Twenty-two-year-old Johnathan Tramaine Turner was arrested last week at Ranger College, the school about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth that he now attends.
