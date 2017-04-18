Man accused in interstate collapse fire pleads not guilty
" The man accused of starting a fire that caused a section of interstate in Atlanta to collapse has pleaded not guilty. Local media report a judge ordered Basil Eleby released on a $10,000 signature bond, which means he only has to pay if he doesn't show up for court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|21 min
|yankee doodle
|29
|Pass the ACHE Act and stop destroying Appalachia (Oct '14)
|22 min
|Keokee
|3
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|38 min
|Ethel Mermans Hat
|5
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|1 hr
|spud
|104
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|1 hr
|youlanda
|2
|Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City...
|2 hr
|hohoho
|1
|Police seize hundreds of thousands in cash, fir... (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|lucifer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC