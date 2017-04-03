Livingston man confesses to beating t...

Livingston man confesses to beating to death, burning son-in-law in 1993

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A 74-year-old Livingston Parish man who confessed to killing his son-in-law in North Carolina on the 24th anniversary of the crime now faces a first-degree murder charge. Allen Deaver admitted to authorities on Feb. 7 to killing Sydney Maurice Gregory on Feb. 7, 1993, said Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H... 17 min Rod Knox 2
News rainbow flag 2 hr Spookey 48
News Randolph County Man Sentenced on Child Abuse Ch... (Mar '11) 2 hr Dennis 3
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 4 hr Ice Man 88
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... 7 hr CodeTalker 20
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) 9 hr Markey Fife 22
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa 12 hr Pink Eye 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC