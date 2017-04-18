Lawyers: Dismissed drug convictions m...

Lawyers: Dismissed drug convictions mostly for freed inmates

12 hrs ago

" Massachusetts' highest court has dismissed more than 21,000 drug convictions because of misconduct by a chemist who tested evidence in a state lab. Lawyers who fought for the cases to be dismissed call the ruling a historic victory for justice and fairness, but are countering fears that dangerous criminals might soon walk free from state prisons.

