Lawyer: Officer fired for exchanging anti-Muslim texts
A lawyer familiar with the case says a San Francisco police officer has been fired for exchanging anti-Muslim text messages. Lawyer Tony Brass said Tuesday that the officer was fired after inappropriate text messages were found during the investigation of a sexual assault involving colleagues working in the same station.
