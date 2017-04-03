Lawyer: Officer fired for exchanging ...

Lawyer: Officer fired for exchanging anti-Muslim texts

A lawyer familiar with the case says a San Francisco police officer has been fired for exchanging anti-Muslim text messages. Lawyer Tony Brass said Tuesday that the officer was fired after inappropriate text messages were found during the investigation of a sexual assault involving colleagues working in the same station.

