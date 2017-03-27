Lawmakers face decisions on impeachme...

Lawmakers face decisions on impeachment and budgets

Alabama lawmakers return from spring break Tuesday to a full plate of issues. State budgets, prison construction and action on the proposed impeachment of Gov. Robert Bentley are among the matters set to be decided before the session ends in late May. Gov. Robert Bentley faces possible ouster from office over a scandal involving a former aide.

