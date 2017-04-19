Kelly vows border pot crackdown, tell...

Kelly vows border pot crackdown, tells lawmakers critical of...

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Tuesday bluntly challenged members of Congress critical of the Trump administration's aggressive approach to immigration enforcement to either change the laws or "shut up." In a wide-ranging speech, Kelly also promised a border crackdown on marijuana, which is illegal under federal law but legal under state law in eight states and the District of Columbia.

