Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion

Kansas legislators have sustained Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have expanded the state's Medicaid program. The House voted 81-44 Monday to override the veto shortly after the conservative governor announced it.

