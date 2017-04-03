Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion
Kansas legislators have sustained Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have expanded the state's Medicaid program. The House voted 81-44 Monday to override the veto shortly after the conservative governor announced it.
